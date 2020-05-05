Coronavirus’ business impact: Forecast On Oncology Biosimilars Market Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2027

The global Oncology Biosimilars market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Oncology Biosimilars market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Oncology Biosimilars market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Oncology Biosimilars market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Oncology Biosimilars market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

Key players for oncology biosimilars market profiled in this report are Celltrion Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Biocon, Sandoz International GmbH (A Novartis Division), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Apotex Inc. (Apobiologix), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. And BIOCAD.

The Oncology Biosimilars Market has been segmented as follows:

Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Drug Class, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 G-CSF mAb Hematopoetic Agents



Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Disease Indication, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 Breast Cancer Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Blood Cancer Leukemia Myeloid Leukemia CLL Others Non-Hodgkin\’s Lymphoma Colorectal Cancer Neutropenia Others



Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Distribution Channel, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 Hospital Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy



Oncology Biosimilars Market Revenue, by Geography (US$ Bn), 2015-2025 North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of the World Mexico Brazil Rest of ROW



Each market player encompassed in the Oncology Biosimilars market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Oncology Biosimilars market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Oncology Biosimilars Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Oncology Biosimilars market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Oncology Biosimilars market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

