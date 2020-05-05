Digital signage is a class of large display screen formats that improve the visual experience with its professional-grade image quality and are mostly used for endorsing and advertising. These displays have replaced the traditional small and micro-display screens with large wall-sized LED and LCD displays, used across various industries. They are designed for applications that require the vendors to engage their customers/audiences with its wider viewing angle and to extract maximum effectiveness from the marketing messages.

Check for the sample here – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00025203

Digital signage is an emerging technology, which offers high image resolution, and better picture quality over traditional displays. It offers enhanced contrast over the traditional OLED and LED display technologies. In addition, the consumption of power by digital signage is less as compared to other technologies such as LEDs and OLEDs. Thus, rise in demand for such brighter and power-efficient devices fuels the growth of digital signage market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Digital Signage market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Digital Signage market in these regions.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

NEC Corporation

Sony Corporation

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

Volanti Displays

iSEMC (HHSD)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

and Planer System Inc.

The digital signage market is segmented on the basis of offering, product, location, end user, and region. By offering, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. By product, the market is classified into single screen display, video wall, and kiosk. On the basis of location, the market bifurcated into indoor and outdoor. The end users covered during the study are retail, education, healthcare, corporate, stadiums, government, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

For Purchase this report: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00025203

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876