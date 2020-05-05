COVID-19 impact: Polycarbonate Resin Market : In-depth Study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2019-2042

Detailed Study on the Global Polycarbonate Resin Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Bayer MaterialScience AG

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Teijin Kasei America, Inc.

LG Chem

Idemitsu Chemicals Europe Plc

Styron

Chi Mei Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Unigel S.A.

Samyang Kasei Co., Ltd.

Honam Petrochemical Corporation

Nudec, S.A.

OJSC Kazanorgsintez

Trinseo S.A.

Entec Polymers

Thai Polycarbonate Co., Ltd.

SRF Limited

Sumika Styron Polycarbonate Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Injection Moulding

UV Stabilized

Optical

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Building and Construction

Paints and Coatings

Electronics and Electrical

Optical

Medical and Laboratory

Others

