Global Identity Governance and Administration Market is accounted for $2.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors such as rising demand for identity governance and administration system and Need to increase the operational efficiency of individuality processes among organizations are driving the market growth. However, high cost of implementation is hampering the market growth.

Identity Governance and Administration tools act as catalysts for fulfillment, efficiency and approach of a business. The aggregate data then serves as a basis of some core its functions. This tool combine and combine different identity and access rights of data, which is spread throughout the IT landscape of a business, so as to boost control over user access.

On the bases of Component, services segment propels the market share during the forecast period Owing to the governance and administration services are the support offered by solution vendors to enable regulars to efficiently use personality governance and administration solution and keep them. By geography, North America region is anticipated to grow due to the rising demand for identity supremacy and administration solution and services across manufacturing verticals, the US is expected to be the major revenue supplier to the market in this region.

Some of the key players in the Identity Governance and Administration market include ailpoint, IBM, Microsoft, CA Technologies, RSA Security, One Identity, Oracle, Evidian, Saviynt, SAP, Hitachi Id, Netiq, Alertenterprise, Secureauth and Omada.

Services Covered:

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Components Covered:

– Services

– Solution

Deployment Types Covered:

– 0n-Premises

– Cloud

Organization Sizes Covered:

– Large Enterprises

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

End Users Covered:

– Government and Defense

– Energy and Utilities

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Manufacturing

– Telecom and It

– Retail and Consumer Goods

– Healthcare and Life Sciences

– Other Industry Verticals

