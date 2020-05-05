Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Agriculture Solution Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2027

Global Smart Agriculture Solution Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Smart Agriculture Solution market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Smart Agriculture Solution market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Smart Agriculture Solution market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Smart Agriculture Solution market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Smart Agriculture Solution market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Smart Agriculture Solution market during the assessment period.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/9616?source=atm

Vital Information Enclosed in the Smart Agriculture Solution Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Smart Agriculture Solution market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smart Agriculture Solution market

Most recent developments in the current Smart Agriculture Solution market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Smart Agriculture Solution market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Smart Agriculture Solution market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Smart Agriculture Solution market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Smart Agriculture Solution market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Smart Agriculture Solution market? What is the projected value of the Smart Agriculture Solution market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Smart Agriculture Solution market?

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/9616?source=atm

Smart Agriculture Solution Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Smart Agriculture Solution market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Smart Agriculture Solution market. The Smart Agriculture Solution market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

manufacturers are focussing on investing in various small- and medium-sized agricultural solution providers in order to enhance the presence of their offerings in the market. For example, in April 2016, Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC) and Flex technology accelerator, Lab IX, invested in CropX Inc., which is a U.S. based smart agricultural solution provider, in order to enhance its product portfolio as well as its presence in the market.

Similarly, increasing partnerships with various entities in the value chain is also anticipated to create a positive impact on the global smart agriculture solution market in the estimated period. In November 2016, Trimble Navigation Ltd. partnered with Precision AG, Agrinetix, Géo-Pro and Avidor High Tech France and KOREC in order to enhance its presence in the markets in North America and Europe.

APEJ is anticipated to record a significantly high CAGR among all the regions in the global smart agriculture solution market

The smart agriculture solution market in North America was estimated to reach more than US$ 5,000 Mn by the end of 2016, while by 2026 the North America smart agricultural solution market is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 15 Bn, increasing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Latin America is expected to record a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period along with reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 12.1%. The APEJ smart agricultural solution market is forecast to represent incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 5,000 Mn between 2016 and 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

U.S. based Agribotix LLC enters into a partnership with SenseFly to offer a premium technology bundle comprising drones, sensors and agricultural data processing technologies

Agribotix LLC is a U.S. based company that processes and analyses agricultural data gathered by drones. The company offers services for various crops such as corn, grapes, apples and sugarcane. It also caters to various customers including hardware dealers, agriculture retailers and agronomists across the globe. Some of the company’s solutions include quad copters, fixed-wing drones and FarmLens, which is a cloud-based data analysis and reporting solution. In January 2017 the company partnered with SenseFly SA, which is a Switzerland-based drone solution provider, in order to complement its drone solution offerings. This premium technology solution combines the top drone, sensor and agricultural data processing technologies available to make collecting and analysing aerial data easier than ever, with several times more coverage per flight than is possible with most quadcopter solutions. In the last year, the company also partnered with Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) in order to aid farmers in Panama to reduce cost and enhance production by using various technologies such as drones and other agricultural analytical tools and platforms.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/9616?source=atm

Why Buy from MRRSE?