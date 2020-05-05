Global Blow Moulding Machine Market Receives Significant Impetus During COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Sustain Post Pandemic 2018-2026

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Blow Moulding Machine market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Blow Moulding Machine market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Blow Moulding Machine market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Blow Moulding Machine market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Competitive Landscape

To capitalize on the growing demand for energy-efficient blow molding machines, Jomar Corporation, a leading player operating in the blow molding machine market, extended its IntelliDrive injection blow molding product range with the introduction of IntelliDrive 175 and IntelliDrive 135. The company claims the proprietary technology used in the machine enhances its efficiency substantially while limiting its carbon footprint. In addition, the company is providing value-added features such as screwdriver pressure monitoring and valve output to aid end-use industries in effective maintenance of the equipment.

Banking on the growing popularity of all-electric blow mold machines, R&B Plastics Machinery entered a strategic partnership with Sika, a Taiwan-based blow molding manufacturer, and Seecor, a technology company, for the production of all-electric, hydraulic, and hybrid blow molding machine. Under the partnership, Sika will manufacture the components required for the production of blow mold machines while Seecor will assist the company in streamlining the design.

Growing integration of robotic automation in the blow molding machine market witnessed another development after Proco Machinery launched the first-of-its-kind lay-flat tooling system which leverages robotic automation systems from Universal Robots to pack 270 bottles instead of 250.

Other leading players operating in the blow molding market include Parker Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Chia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd., Meccanoplastica, Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd., British Plastics Federation, Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt. Ltd., Elegance industries, Zeel plast Machinery, Suma Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Taiwan Machine Sources, and the Meccanoplastica Group.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

