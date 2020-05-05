Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Vegan Beauty Products Market will be Massively Influenced by Macroeconomic Factors 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Vegan Beauty Products market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Vegan Beauty Products market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Vegan Beauty Products market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Vegan Beauty Products market.
As per the report, the Vegan Beauty Products market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Vegan Beauty Products market are highlighted in the report. Although the Vegan Beauty Products market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3338
Important Findings of the Report
- Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Competition analysis within the Vegan Beauty Products market
- Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
- Pricing strategies and market structure of the Vegan Beauty Products market in different geographies
- Regulatory and government policies impacting the Vegan Beauty Products market
Segmentation of the Vegan Beauty Products Market
This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.
The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Vegan Beauty Products is used in different applications.
This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Vegan Beauty Products market.
Competitive Landscape
- In 2018, L'Oréal S.A. – a key player in the vegan beauty products market – announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Logocos Naturkosmetik AG, a leading German vegan beauty products manufacturer. As per L'Oréal, Logocos owns two leading and authentic vegan brands along with its exclusive expertise in the organic beauty space, which will be offering great advantages to the L'Oréal’s growth strategy. This acquisition reinforces the position of L'Oréal amidst the leading personal care companies offering certified & authentic vegan beauty products.
- In 2018, Cosmax Inc. – a South Korea-based leading cosmetics manufacturer – made an official announcement that it has become the first company across Asia to attain a ‘Vegan’ label from the Expertise Vegan Europe (EVE) for its exclusive unit manufacturing cruelty-free cosmetic products. This label is foreseen to establish new dimensions of the company’s growth in the vegan beauty products space.
- In 2018, O Boticário – a key player in the vegan beauty products market – expands its operations in UAE through the launch of its second retail outlet in Dubai. The official launch of this retail outlet will provide immense scope for further expansion of the company’s presence in the Middle East and tap into new customer segments via its cruelty-free beauty product offerings.
Founded in 1975, Arbonne International has its official headquarters in Irvine, California. The company specializes in manufacture and commercialization of health & skincare products. Arbonne ranks among the leading companies offering products that are toxin-free, vegan, botanically-based, hypoallergenic, and PETA-approved.
Pacifica Beauty LLC
Founded in 1997, Pacifica Beauty LLC has its official headquarters in Portland, Oregon. The company manufactures a wide-range of skincare and beauty products and is well-known for its broad portfolio of cruelty-free products. Pacifica sells its products and offerings through company-owned stores as well as online stores.
Huda Beauty
Launched in 2013, Huda Beauty was introduced by Huda Kattan, an Iraqi-American business woman and make-up artist. Ever since it was launched, the brand has built an immensely positive reputation for some of its well-positioned products, including vegan makeup. With more than 140 product varieties sold in-store and online, the company is well-known for offering high quality vegan beauty products at reasonable prices.
Gabriel Cosmetics, Inc.
Founded in 1992, Gabriel Cosmetics, Inc. has its official headquarters in Redmond, Washington. The company started its operation as a botanical skincare company offering a wide range of homeopathic skincare & cosmetic products. The company’s philosophy is based on commercializing organic, vegan, and gluten-free cosmetic products at reasonable & affordable prices.
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Founded in 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has its official headquarters in Oakland, California. The company commercializes a wide-range of skin-care and bath-care products that are 100% cruelty-free and is a major supporter of the ‘fur campaign’ by PETA. The wid-range of e.l.f. products enables the company to target demographic of a broader range of age, from teenagers to women aged in between 40-50. Other players profiled in the vegan beauty products market report include Gemdo Cosmetics Inc., Ecco Bella, and others.
Vegan Beauty Products Market – Additional Insight
Consumers Turn to CBD-Infused Vegan Beauty Products for Boosting the ‘Feel Good’ Factor
Demand for CBD-infused vegan beauty products is treading on an ever-increasing path, as cannabidiol (CBD) is being embraced for addressing multiple concerns such as anxiety and insomnia. Some studies also shed light on the fact that CBD arrests the growth of cancer cells, thereby fostering its popularity in the wellness community and beyond. A majority of consumers are replacing their entire beauty routine with a wide-range of cruelty-free and vegan beauty products, given that CBD is a beneficial holistic ingredient that helps in boosting the ‘feel good’ factor.
Companies operating in the vegan beauty products market are offering multiple product types infused with CBD, including creams & lotions, cleansers and toners, balms and butter, scrub exfoliators, essential oils, serums & masks, and others.
Scope of the Report
Research Methodology
A pragmatic methodology combined with a holistic approach forms the base for incisive insights compiled in the vegan beauty products market for the assessment timeline of 2018-2028. The Fact.MR report on vegan beauty products market comprises of detailed information on the growth prospects of vegan beauty products market and also offers compelling insights into the forecast analysis of vegan beauty products market.
Exhaustive secondary and primary research are employed to carry out the whole research and garner industry-best insights into the forecast analysis of vegan beauty products market. The report on vegan beauty products market is further subjected to a cross-validation by the in-house experts to make the vegan beauty products market report one-of-its-kind with utmost credibility.
Research Methodology of this Report.
Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3338
Important questions pertaining to the Vegan Beauty Products market catered to in the report:
- What is the projected revenue generated by the Vegan Beauty Products market in 2018?
- What are the future prospects of the Vegan Beauty Products market post the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What is the scope for innovation in the Vegan Beauty Products market?
- How have government policies impacted the growth of the Vegan Beauty Products market?
- Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?
Reasons to Buy From Fact.MR
- Top-quality customized studies
- Primary interviews conducted to collect data
- Exceptional pre-sales and after-sales support
- Business insights aimed to empower businesses
- Covering over 10 industrial verticals along with COVID-19 impact on each industry
Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3338