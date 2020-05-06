Coronavirus’ business impact: Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2029

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.
Assessment of the Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market
Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) recently published a report which provides a deep understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market are discussed in detail.
Regional Outlook
The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.
Competitive Outlook
This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market are ASAP Systems, Chekhra Business Solutions, Datalogic S.P.A., EMS Barcode Solutions, LLC, Epicor Software Corporation, GigaTrak, Honeywell International Inc., JDA Software, Lowry Solutions Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RedBeam, Inc., SAP SE, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Tenna, LLC, Trimble Inc., TVL, Inc. (WiseTrack), Ubisense Group PLC, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Jolly Technologies, Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Windward Software
The Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market has been segmented as follows:
Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management SolutionsMarket
By Component
- Hardware
- RFID Readers
- Real-Time Location
- System (RTLS)
- Barcode Scanners
- Barcode Printers
- Barcode Stickers
- RFID Tags
- Global Positioning System (GPS)
- Software
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
- Services
- Consulting & Training
- Implementation & Integration
- Operation & Maintenance
By Application
- IT Asset Tracking
- Equipment Tracking
- Facility Management
- Tool Tracking
- Funding Management
- Mandate Compliance
- Warehouse Management
- Others
By Industry
- Retail
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- Transportation and Logistics
- Chemical
- Energy & Utilities
- Oil & Gas
- Manufacturing
- Education
- Government
- Others (Automotive, Mining, and Textile)
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East &Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:
- Current and future prospects of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market in different regions
- Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market
- Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market
- Competition landscape analysis
- Major trends expected to influence the growth of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market
Doubts Related to the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Catered to in the Report:
- What is the estimated value of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market in 2029?
- Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2?
- How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market?
- Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market?
- How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions in region 3?
