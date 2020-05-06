Coronavirus’ business impact: Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2029

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Assessment of the Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market

The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market are discussed in detail.

Regional Outlook

The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market are ASAP Systems, Chekhra Business Solutions, Datalogic S.P.A., EMS Barcode Solutions, LLC, Epicor Software Corporation, GigaTrak, Honeywell International Inc., JDA Software, Lowry Solutions Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RedBeam, Inc., SAP SE, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Tenna, LLC, Trimble Inc., TVL, Inc. (WiseTrack), Ubisense Group PLC, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Jolly Technologies, Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Windward Software

The Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management SolutionsMarket

By Component

Hardware RFID Readers Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Barcode Scanners Barcode Printers Barcode Stickers RFID Tags Global Positioning System (GPS)

Software On-premise Cloud-based

Services Consulting & Training Implementation & Integration Operation & Maintenance



By Application

IT Asset Tracking

Equipment Tracking

Facility Management

Tool Tracking

Funding Management

Mandate Compliance

Warehouse Management

Others

By Industry

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Chemical

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Others (Automotive, Mining, and Textile)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

U.S.

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:

Current and future prospects of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market in different regions

Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market

Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market

Competition landscape analysis

Major trends expected to influence the growth of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market

Doubts Related to the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Catered to in the Report:

What is the estimated value of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market in 2029? Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2? How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market? Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market? How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions in region 3?

