Slump in Production of Muriate of Potash (MOP) Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak to Diminish Prospects of Sales

The following manufacturers are covered:

Israel Chemical

Nutrien

Mosaic

Yara

Arab Potash

Uralkali

CF Industries

Intrepid Potash

K+S Kali

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Fruits & Vegetables

Sugar Cane

Wheat

Maize

Rice

Segment by Application

Food

Fodder

