Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Retinitis Pigmentosa , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Retinitis Pigmentosa market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Retinitis Pigmentosa market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Retinitis Pigmentosa market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Retinitis Pigmentosa market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Retinitis Pigmentosa treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs.

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) is the name given to a group of inherited eye diseases that affect the retina (the light-sensitive part of the eye). RP causes the breakdown of photoreceptor cells (cells in the retina that detect light). Most forms of RP first cause the breakdown of rod

cells. These forms of RP, sometimes called rod-cone dystrophy, usually begin with night blindness. As per the secondary analysis, about half of people with RP have another family member with the condition. The way RP is passed from generation to generation can tell you who in the family has had the condition, how severely the vision could be affected and the chances of the children being affected.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM, Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM, Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM, Subtype-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Syndromic and Systemic RP in the 7MM, and Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Non-Syndromic RP in the 7MM) scenario of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017–2030.

The diagnosed prevalent population of RP in the 7MM was 253,420.

The estimates shows that in 2017, the diagnosed prevalence of RP in the United States was 108,787.

Among the European 5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of RP with 30,642 cases,

followed by France (27,893), and the United Kingdom (23,172).

Horama

Nightstar Therapeutics/Biogen

JCyte

Neurotech

Dompe Pharmaceutical

Cenegermin

Renexus

JCell

AV8-RPGR/BIIB112

HQRA-PDE6B

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Retinitis Pigmentosa market

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Retinitis Pigmentosa in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan

Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors

To understand the future market competition in the Retinitis Pigmentosa market.

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

