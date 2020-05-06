(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Retinitis Pigmentosa epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Retinitis Pigmentosa market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Retinitis Pigmentosa market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Retinitis Pigmentosa market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Retinitis Pigmentosa treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) is the name given to a group of inherited eye diseases that affect the retina (the light-sensitive part of the eye). RP causes the breakdown of photoreceptor cells (cells in the retina that detect light). Most forms of RP first cause the breakdown of rod

cells. These forms of RP, sometimes called rod-cone dystrophy, usually begin with night blindness. As per the secondary analysis, about half of people with RP have another family member with the condition. The way RP is passed from generation to generation can tell you who in the family has had the condition, how severely the vision could be affected and the chances of the children being affected.

Epidemiology Perspective

The Retinitis Pigmentosa epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Retinitis Pigmentosa epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Retinitis Pigmentosa epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Main highlights of this report are-

The diagnosed prevalent population of RP in the 7MM was 253,420.

The estimates shows that in 2017, the diagnosed prevalence of RP in the United States was 108,787.

Among the European 5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of RP with 30,642 cases,

followed by France (27,893), and the United Kingdom (23,172).

Main player are covered which are given below-

Horama

Nightstar Therapeutics/Biogen

JCyte

Neurotech

Dompe Pharmaceutical

Drugs which are used that all are given below-

Cenegermin

Renexus

JCell

AV8-RPGR/BIIB112

HQRA-PDE6B

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)

3. Retinitis Pigmentosa: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. History

3.3. Facts about Retina

3.4. Signs and Symptoms

3.5. Causes of Retinitis Pigmentosa

3.6. Clinical Features

3.7. Classification of Retinitis Pigmentosa

3.7.1. Classification as per Japanese guidelines

3.8. Pathophysiology

3.9. Etiology

3.10. Genetics of Retinitis Pigmentosa

3.10.1. Types of non-syndromic RP inheritance

3.11. Diagnosis

3.11.1. Recommended Diagnostic Tests

3.11.2. Differential diagnosis of RP

4. Case Reports

4.1. A Case of Unilateral Retinitis Pigmentosa Associated with Full Thickness Macular Hole

4.2. Eleven-Year Follow-Up of a Japanese Retinitis Pigmentosa Patient with an HK1 Gene Mutation

4.3. Unilateral Retinitis Pigmentosa: Visual field changes in a 31-year-old female

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Epidemiology Methodology

5.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM

5.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM

5.5. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM

5.6. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Syndromic & Systemic Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM

5.7. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Non-Syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM

6. United States Epidemiology

6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the United States

6.3. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the United States

6.4. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the United States

6.5. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Syndromic and Systemic RP in the United States

6.6. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Non-Syndromic RP in the United States

7. EU5 Epidemiology

7.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.1.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Retinitis Pigmentosa in Germany

7.1.3. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in Germany

7.1.4. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in Germany

7.1.5. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Syndromic & Systemic RP in Germany

7.1.6. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Non-Syndromic RP in Germany

7.2. France Epidemiology

7.2.1. Assumptions and rationale

7.2.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Retinitis Pigmentosa in France

7.2.3. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in France

7.2.4. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in France

7.2.5. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Syndromic & Systemic RP in France

7.2.6. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Non-Syndromic RP in France

7.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.3.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Retinitis Pigmentosa in Italy

7.3.3. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in Italy

7.3.4. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in Italy

7.3.5. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Syndromic & Systemic RP in Italy

7.3.6. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Non-Syndromic RP in Italy

7.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.4.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Retinitis Pigmentosa in Spain

7.4.3. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in Spain

7.4.4. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in Spain

7.4.5. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Syndromic & Systemic RP in Spain

7.4.6. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Non-Syndromic RP in Spain

7.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.5.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the United Kingdom

7.5.3. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the United Kingdom

7.5.4. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the United Kingdom

7.5.5. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Syndromic & Systemic RP in the United Kingdom

7.5.6. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Non-Syndromic RP in the United Kingdom

8. Japan Epidemiology

8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Retinitis Pigmentosa in Japan

8.3. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in Japan

8.4. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa in Japan

8.5. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Syndromic & Systemic RP in Japan

8.6. Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Non-Syndromic RP in Japan

9. SWOT Analysis

10. Appendix

10.1. Report Methodology

11. DelveInsight Capabilities

12. Disclaimer

13. About DelveInsight

Main Reasons to buy this report

The Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Retinitis Pigmentosa market

Quantify patient populations in the global Retinitis Pigmentosa market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Retinitis Pigmentosa therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Retinitis Pigmentosa population by its epidemiology

The Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

