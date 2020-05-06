(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight’s Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Hidradenitis Suppurativa market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Hidradenitis Suppurativa market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is a chronic illness characterized by swollen, painful lesions, occurring in the armpit (axillae), groin, anal, and breast regions. This disease occurs due to blockade of hair follicles and secondary infection and sometimes inflammation of certain

sweat glands (apocrine glands). It is a progressive disease where single boil-like, pus-filled abscesses become hard lumps, then painful, deep-seated, often inflamed clusters of lesions with chronic seepage. HS can be extremely painful and debilitating, but it is rarely life threatening. It only occurs when the bacterial infection leads to an overwhelming systemic infection in an individual with a

weakened immune system. The symptoms of HS ranges from mild to severe.

Epidemiology

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current Hidradenitis Suppurativa patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Main highlights of this report are-

Epidemiology studies conducted for the US and Europe mentioned the prevalence rate in the range of 0.2% to 4%. As per our analysis, we have observed that the overall estimated prevalence for HS is 1% in the US. Similar findings have been observed in case of the Europe epidemiology studies.. However, most of the studies have mentioned the limitations like possibility of mild cases not reported and there is average diagnostic delay around 7 years. Hence, when mild cases are also included, estimated prevalence is around 1% which is cited by most of the studies.

According to DelveInsight estimates most of the HS cases remain under diagnosed, the diagnosed prevalent population of HS in Seven major markets was 1,210,785 cases in 2017 which is anticipated to increase by 2030.

Main player are covered which are given below-

AbbVie

InflaRx

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

UCB Biopharma

Drugs which are used that all are given below-

Humaira

IFX-1

Cosentyx (secukinumab)

Bimekizumab

Table of content

1. Executive Summary: Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

2. SWOT Analysis: Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

3. Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

4. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in 2017

4.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in 2030

5. Disease Overview: Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7. Country-wise Epidemiology of HS in the 7MM

8. Current Treatment Practices

9. Patient Journey of Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

10. Unmet Needs

11. Key Endpoints in Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Clinical Trials

12. Marketed Drugs

12.1. Humira: AbbVie

13. Emerging Therapies

14. Attribute Analysis of Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Therapies

15. Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS): 7 Major Market Analysis

15.1. Key Findings

15.2. Market Size of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in 7MM

15.3. Market Size by therapies of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in 7MM

16. Market Outlook: 7MM

16.1. United States Market Size

16.1.1. Total Market size of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

16.1.2. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market by Therapies

17. EU-5 Countries

18. Japan

18.1. Total Market size of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

18.2. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market by Therapies

19. Market Access and Reimbursement Scenario of Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Therapies

20. Market Drivers

21. Market Barriers

22. Appendix

22.1. Bibliography

22.2. Report Methodology

23. Disclaimer

24. DelveInsight Capabilities

25. About DelveInsight

Main reasons- why should buy this report?

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market

To understand the future market competition in the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the US, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan

Identification of strong upcoming players in market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Hidradenitis Suppurativa market

To understand the future market competition in the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market.

