Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Polyaluminum Chloride Market By Application, Type & Factors Influencing Future Market Drivers 2019-2027

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Polyaluminum Chloride market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Polyaluminum Chloride and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

segmented as follows:

Global Polyaluminum Chloride Market: by Form

Liquid

Powder

Global Polyaluminum Chloride Market: by Application

Potable Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper Sizing

Decolorization in Textile Industry

Others (Antiperspirants, etc.)

Global Polyaluminum Chloride Market: by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy France Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Colombia Ecuador Paraguay Uruguay Bolivia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Potable water treatment is a major application segment of the market for polyaluminum chloride

The industrial water treatment segment is expected to register a significant growth rate compared to other application segments owing to stringent environmental and industrial norms

Though polyaluminum chloride in the powder form is costlier than the liquid form, easy transportation and long shelf-life make it the major form

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global polyaluminum chloride market during the forecast period

China is a leading market for polyaluminum chloride in Asia Pacific, in terms of consumption

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Polyaluminum Chloride market: