Global Critical Care diagnostics Market Size study by Type End-user and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Critical Care diagnostics Market to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025.

Global Critical Care diagnostics Market valued approximately USD 0.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising acceptance of these tests by patients and physicians and improvements in healthcare technologies are some factors triggering the growth of the critical care diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Key driving factors for the critical care diagnostics market are high prevalence of chronic diseases along with the technological advancements in critical care diagnostics products. For instance: According to British Heart Foundation, more than one fourth of the deaths in UK are due to CVD, accounting around 3.9 million deaths each year. There are 7 million people living with CVD in the U.K. Also, coronary heart diseases are the leading cause for deaths in U.K. and nearly one in six men and one in ten women die from coronary heart disease. CHD is responsible for around 73,000 deaths in the UK each year. In UK, CHD affects the aging population and around 23,000 people under the age of 75 die from CHD each year. In addition, the Fight Chronic Disease Organization estimates that in 2015, in United States around 133 million deaths are caused and disability due to chronic diseases. It is estimated that 45% Americans populations are suffering from at least one chronic disease.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bayer AG, Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioMerieux, Inc., Nova Biomedical

Since, critical care diagnostics tests allows clinicians to identify and detect organism accurately and helps to offer proper guidance to clinicians thereby, promoting the demand for critical care diagnostics tests over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing adoption of electronic health record (EHR) coupled with the telehealth services is offers lucrative growth prospects for the critical care diagnostics market. However, high cost associated with molecular diagnostics tools are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

