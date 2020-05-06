Global Baby Food & Infant Formula Market Size study by Type by Distribution Channel and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Baby Food & Infant Formula Market valued approximately USD 52 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Baby Food & Infant Formula Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Baby food is a soft and easy-to-digest mash of vegetables, fruits, cereals and meat. It is meant for the consumption of babies in order to suffice their everyday nutritional needs. On the other hand, infant formula refers to a substitute of breast milk which can be served till the age of two years. It is manufactured via adding fatty acids, vitamins and prebiotics to processed milk. Rising health concerns among people for development of babies, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income of individuals and increasing number of working mothers are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Furthermore, growing inclination of consumers toward packaged baby foods are the factors which creating lucrative opportunities in the marker in near future. However, high cost of the products in developing and underdeveloped countries and safety concerns owing to improper regulatory framework are the factors which limiting the market growth rate in the global scenario.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Abbott Nutrition, Nestle, Danone, Mead Johnson, Kraft Heinz, Bledina SA, Ella’s Kitchen Group Ltd., Hero Group, Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation, Semper AB, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., Gerber Products Company, Nurture Inc., Parent’s Choice

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Baby Food & Infant Formula Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Baby Food & Infant Formula Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Baby Food & Infant Formula Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Baby Food & Infant Formula Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Baby Food & Infant Formula Market, by Distribution Channel

Chapter 7. Baby Food & Infant Formula Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Abbott Nutrition

8.3.1.1. Overview

8.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.3.1.3. Summary

8.3.1.4. Recent Developments

8.3.2. Nestle

8.3.3. Danone

8.3.4. Mead Johnson

