Global Digital diabetes management Market Size study by product and services Type End-user and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global digital diabetes management market to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2025.

Global Digital diabetes management Market valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing adoption of cloud-based enterprise solutions for diabetes management and increasing penetration of digital platforms are some key trends supplementing the growth of the global digital diabetes management market over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Key driving factors for the digital diabetes management market are rising prevalence of diabetes coupled with the changing lifestyles that results in to unhealthy dietary habits and patterns. According the Health Metrics – American Heart Association, in 2010 the prevalence of diabetes for adults was recorded to be 6.4% globally. This is expected to increase and reach up to 7.7% by the end of 2030, across the globe. Similarly, as per the MRC United Kingdom 2015, the estimated diabetes prevalence for adults between age group of 20-79 worldwide was around 387 million in 2014 which is estimated to reach around 592 million people by 2023. As a result, people suffering from diabetes are prone to nerve damages which are expected to boost the growth of the digital diabetes management market during the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Medtronic PLC, Hoffmann-La Roche, Dexcom, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Tidepool, Glooko, Inc., Lifescan, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Agamatrix, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Target Audience of the Global Digital diabetes management Market in Market Study:

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Digital Diabetes Management Market, By Product and Services

Chapter 6. Global Digital diabetes management Market, By type

Chapter 7. Global Digital diabetes management Market, By End-user

Chapter 8. Global Digital diabetes management Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2. Top Market Strategies

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Medtronic PLC

9.3.1.1. Overview

9.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.3.1.3. Product Summary

9.3.1.4. Recent Developments

9.3.2. Hoffmann-La Roche

9.3.3. Dexcom, Inc.

9.3.4. Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag.

