Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is a chronic illness characterized by swollen, painful lesions, occurring in the armpit (axillae), groin, anal, and breast regions. This disease occurs due to blockade of hair follicles and secondary infection and sometimes inflammation of certai sweat glands (apocrine glands). It is a progressive disease where single boil-like, pus-filled abscesses become hard lumps, then painful, deep-seated, often inflamed clusters of lesions with chronic seepage. HS can be extremely painful and debilitating, but it is rarely life threatening. It only occurs when the bacterial infection leads to an overwhelming systemic infection in an individual with a

weakened immune system. The symptoms of HS ranges from mild to severe.

The HS epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. The HS epidemiology data are studied through HS possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The HS epidemiology is segmented by Total Prevalent Patient Population, Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population, Stage-Specific (Severity-specific) Prevalent Population, and Treated Prevalent Cases of HS covering the US, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Epidemiology studies conducted for the US and Europe mentioned the prevalence rate in the range of 0.2% to 4%. As per our analysis, we have observed that the overall estimated prevalence for HS is 1% in the US. Similar findings have been observed in case of the Europe epidemiology studies.. However, most of the studies have mentioned the limitations like possibility of mild cases not reported and there is average diagnostic delay around 7 years. Hence, when mild cases are also included, estimated prevalence is around 1% which is cited by most of the studies.

According to DelveInsight estimates most of the HS cases remain under diagnosed, the diagnosed prevalent population of HS in Seven major markets was 1,210,785 cases in 2017 which is anticipated to increase by 2030.

AbbVie

InflaRx

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

UCB Biopharma

Humaira

IFX-1

Cosentyx (secukinumab)

Bimekizumab

