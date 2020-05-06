The Global circuit materials market has been segmented into material class, substrate, conducting material, outer layer, application, and region. Based on material class, the circuit materials market has been classified into substrate, conducting material, and outer layer. The fiberglass-epoxy is the most demanded substrate of circuit materials. The growth of the fiberglass-epoxy substrate segment can be attributed to the high focus of manufacturers on the products offering better properties such as high strength and high resistance to fire. This led fiberglass-epoxy substrate to account for a large share of the global circuit materials market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Class:

– Substrate

– Conducting Material

– Outer Layer

By Substrate:

– Fiberglass-Epoxy

– Paper-Phenolic

– CEM

– Polymide

By Conducting Material:

– Copper

– Other

By Outer Layer:

– Liquid Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask

– Dry Film Photoimageable

– Others

By Application:

– Communication

– Industrial Electronics

– Automotive

– Aerospace & Defense

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are-Isola Group, Taiflex Scientific Co.Ltd, Rogers Corporation, Eternal Material Co.Ltd, Jinan Guoji Technology Ltd, Dowdupont, ITECQ Corporation, Kingboard Laminates Holding Ltd, Shengyi Technology Co Ltd. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

