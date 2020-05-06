(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight’s Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infection in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infection (NTM) from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

According to the American Lung Association, Nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) are naturally-occurring organisms found in water and soil. NTM lung infection occurs when a person inhales the organism from their environment. Most people do not become ill but for some susceptible individuals, a slowly progressive and destructive disease can occur. As per Johnsons et al., although over 150 different species of NTM have been described, pulmonary infections are most commonly due to Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC), Mycobacterium

kansasii, and Mycobacterium abscessus.

Request For- Free Sample Page

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infection Epidemiology

The Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infection epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, treatable patient pool and the prevalence based on various parameters such as species type and severity in the US, EU5 and Japan.

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infection Drug Chapters

This segment of the NTM Drug report encloses the detailed analysis of the emerging drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, and the latest news and press releases.

As majority of clinical manifestations of NTM infections are related to lung infection, the treatment regimen mainly includes the usage of antimycobacterial therapy. Thus, owing to the symptomatic treatment in target patient population, the current therapeutic revenue of NTM infections covered in the report solely focuses on the market revenue generated by antibiotics used for the management of NTM lung infection. These include oral, intravenous as well as inhaled antibiotics.

Main highlights of this report are-

According to studies conducted by Adjemian et al. 2012, women were 1.4 times more likely to be a PNTM case than men in the US. In other word women appear to bear a disproportionate burden of PNTM disease as compared to men.

The disease was more prevalent among the elderly with a median age of 66[range 12 to 92 years] and was most commonly due to Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) as per studies conducted by Kendall et al. 2013.

According to US Medicare based surveys the annual average age distribution was as follows: 50% were aged 65 to 74 years, 36% aged 75 to 84 years, and 13% aged 85 years or older

As per Adjemian et al. 2012, from 1997 to 2007, the annual prevalence significantly increased from 20 to 47 cases/100,000 persons, or 8.2% per year.

Main player are covered which are given below-

Acacla Pharma Co.

Helsinn Healthcare Co.

Drugs which are used that all are given below-

APD403

NEPA IV

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections Market Overview At a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections in 2017

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections in 2030

4. Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM): Disease Background and Overview

5. NTM Patient Journey

6. Case Studies

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections

9. Epidemiology of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections

9.1. United States

10. Unmet Needs

11. Organizations contributing towards Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections

12. KOL Views – Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections

13. Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections: 7 Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Size of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections in 7MM

13.2.1. Market Size of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections by Therapies

14. Market Outlook

15. Marketed Products

15.1.Arikayce: Insmed Incorporated

16. Emerging Therapies

17. Key Cross Competition

18. United States Market Size

18.1. Total Market Size of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections

18.2. Market Size of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections by Therapies

19. EU-5 Market Size

20. Japan: Market Size

20.1.1. Total Market Size of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections

20.1.2. Market Size of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections by Therapies

21. Market Access and Reimbursement Overview of NTM

22. Market Drivers

23. Market Barriers

24. Appendix

24.1. Bibliography

24.2. Report Methodology

25. DelveInsight Capabilities

26. Disclaimer

27. About DelveInsight

Specific main reasons to buy this report-

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections market

To understand the future market competition in the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan

Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections market

To understand the future market competition in the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections market

Related Reports

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

DelveInsight