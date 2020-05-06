(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

According to the American Lung Association, Nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) are naturally-occurring organisms found in water and soil. NTM lung infection occurs when a person inhales the organism from their environment. Most people do not become ill but for some susceptible individuals, a slowly progressive and destructive disease can occur. As per Johnsons et al., although over 150 different species of NTM have been described, pulmonary infections are most commonly due to Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC), Mycobacterium

kansasii, and Mycobacterium abscessus.

Request For- Free Sample Page

Epidemiology Perspective

The Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Epidemiology Segmentation

The Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Main highlights of this report are-

According to studies conducted by Adjemian et al. 2012, women were 1.4 times more likely to be a PNTM case than men in the US. In other word women appear to bear a disproportionate burden of PNTM disease as compared to men.

The disease was more prevalent among the elderly with a median age of 66[range 12 to 92 years] and was most commonly due to Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) as per studies conducted by Kendall et al. 2013.

According to US Medicare based surveys the annual average age distribution was as follows: 50% were aged 65 to 74 years, 36% aged 75 to 84 years, and 13% aged 85 years or older

As per Adjemian et al. 2012, from 1997 to 2007, the annual prevalence significantly increased from 20 to 47 cases/100,000 persons, or 8.2% per year.

Main player are covered which are given below-

Acacla Pharma Co.

Helsinn Healthcare Co.

Drugs which are used that all are given below-

APD403

NEPA IV

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections

3. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections: Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections Treatment and Management

6.2. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

Specific reasons to buy this report

The Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections market

Quantify patient populations in the global Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections population by its epidemiology

The Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Related Reports

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

DelveInsight