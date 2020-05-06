The “Global Gas Turbine Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the gas turbine services industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview gas turbine services market with detailed market segmentation by type, service type, end-user, and geography. The global gas turbine services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gas turbine services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the gas turbine services market.

Gas turbine services are the type of service in which maintenance and repair task is done. The growing demand for gas turbines in the power generation sector is the key factor in boosting the growth of the gas turbine services market. Furthermore, proper maintenance and service of gas turbines increase the life of gas turbines also increases the efficiency, henceforth growing demand for the gas turbine services market. Advancement in the technology and growing the use of gas turbines due to its lower power generating cost supports the growth of the gas turbine services market.

The global gas turbine services market is segmented on the basis of type, service type, end-user. On the basis type the market is segmented as heavy duty, aeroderivative, industrial. On the basis service type the market is segmented as maintenance repair and overhaul, spare parts supply. On the basis end-user the market is segmented as power generation, oil and gas, industrial.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Ansaldo Energia

2. ATLA Srl

3. General Electric Company

4. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

5 . Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Inc.

6. MJB International Limited LLC

7. Power Services Group

8. Siemens AG

9. Solar Turbines Incorporated (Caterpillar Inc.)

10. Sulzer Ltd

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global gas turbine services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The gas turbine services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting gas turbine services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the gas turbine services market in these regions.

