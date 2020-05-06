The Global AI in Automotive Market Ecosystem was valued at US$ 21.8 Bn in 2018 and will see substantial growth by USD 28.1 billion with 23.5% of CAGR by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AI in Automotive Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the AI in Automotive Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Download Sample PDF of COVID-19 ToC to understand the impact and be smart in redefining business strategies.

https://www.alltheresearch.com/impactC19-request/334



According to AllTheResearch, the global AI in Automotive Ecosystem will see substantial growth by USD 28.1 billion in 2023. Companies such as Tesla and Google have already started investing and using AI technologies in their autonomous vehicles, along with startups like Argo AI, Drive.ai, nuTonomy, Otto, Preferred Networks, and Zoox, which are looking for ways to extend the AI technology usage. By 2030, highly autonomous vehicles can account for 10 to 15 percent of new car sales. OEMs and suppliers are already planning and investing in autonomous vehicles, which will be powered by AI.



Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Toyota, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Ford and more…

By Application: Logistics, Healthcare, transportations, Automotive, Retail, BFSI Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Oil & Gas, Others.



Download Exclusive Free Sample PDF with Top Companies Market Positioning Data

https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/334



REGIONAL ANALYSIS OF AI FOR SURVEILLANCE AND SECURITY MARKET ECOSYSTEM

The AI in Automotive Ecosystem was dominated by North America in 2018 and the US has made the highest investment of $5.4 Billion. The growth is attributed to the presence of major players such as Tesla, Daimler, Volkswagen Group, Subaru, and Hyundai, which are offering features and functions with this technology. In Germany, AI will enable significant automation, yielding up to 4 percent additional GDP in 2030. There are many robots and machines already on the job in automotive factories around the world, but these machines generally perform a few actions in a limited number of scenarios according to the given guidelines and rules.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Authority has estimated that the deployment of autonomous vehicles could save USD 300 billion by 2025, reducing collisions and enabling safe driving. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding autonomous technologies will complement AI in Automotive market growth. As consumers are rapidly adopting driver-assist technologies to reduce driving burden and ensure road safety, the demand for autonomous vehicles will surge prolifically over the forecast timespan. Automotive manufacturers are taking note of these trends and are offering innovative driver assistance solutions to gain competitive advantage

Ask You Queries | Get 30 Min Free Analyst Call

https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/334



Table of Content:

Ecosystem Report – Table of Content

Introduction Global AI in Automotive Market Ecosystem Definition Scope of study Executive Summary

Global Market Segmentation

AI in Automotive Market Ecosystem Positioning

Global AI in Automotive Market Ecosystem Snapshot

Global AI in Automotive Market Ecosystem Segmentation By Component

AI in Automotive Market Ecosystem Sizing, Volume, and ASP Analysis & Forecast

Global AI in Automotive Market Ecosystem Sizing & Volume Cross-segmentation

And More…

View Complete Report with Different Company Profiles

https://www.alltheresearch.com/report/334/ai-in-automotive-ecosystem-market

AllTheResearch

Contact Person: Rohit B.

Tel: 1-888-691-6870

Email: [email protected]

About Us: AllTheResearch was formed with the aim of making market research a significant tool for managing breakthroughs in the industry. As a leading market research provider, the firm empowers its global clients with business-critical research solutions. The outcome of our study of numerous companies that rely on market research and consulting data for their decision-making made us realise, that its not just sheer data-points, but the right analysis that creates a difference