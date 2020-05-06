Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2019-2026

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Market: Competitive Landscape

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their recent developments. The key players profiled in this report include Syniverse Technologies, LLC, OpenMarket, Inc., Nexmo Inc., Twilio Inc., Ogangi Corporation, CLX Communications, Beepsend AB, Tyntec Ltd. and FortyTwo Telecom AB among others.

Key Segments of the Global A2P SMS and API Market

By Technology Type

Cloud API

Traditional API

By End-Users

SMS Aggregators

Bulk SMS Providers

Marketers/Resellers

Telecom Operators

By Applications

Pushed Content Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Promotional Campaigns

Interactive Services

Others

By Geography

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America (LATAM)

