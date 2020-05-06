Global Lawn & Garden Watering Products Market Receives Significant Impetus During COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Sustain Post Pandemic

Global Lawn & Garden Watering Products Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Lawn & Garden Watering Products market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Lawn & Garden Watering Products market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Lawn & Garden Watering Products market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Lawn & Garden Watering Products market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Lawn & Garden Watering Products . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Lawn & Garden Watering Products market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Lawn & Garden Watering Products market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Lawn & Garden Watering Products market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Lawn & Garden Watering Products market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Lawn & Garden Watering Products market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Lawn & Garden Watering Products market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Lawn & Garden Watering Products market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Lawn & Garden Watering Products market landscape?
Segmentation of the Lawn & Garden Watering Products Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
Fiskars
Melnor
Orbit Irrigation
Rain Bird
Swan Products
Teknor Apex
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Hoses
DIY irrigation Systems
Sprinklers
Nozzles
Reels
Rain Barrels
Other Accessories
Segment by Application
Discount Stores
E-Commerce
Hardware Stores
Home Centers
Lawn & Garden Specialty Stores
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Lawn & Garden Watering Products market
- COVID-19 impact on the Lawn & Garden Watering Products market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Lawn & Garden Watering Products market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment