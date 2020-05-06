Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Forecast Report on Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2019-2028

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Assisted Reproductive Technology market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Assisted Reproductive Technology market.

The report on the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Assisted Reproductive Technology market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Assisted Reproductive Technology market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Assisted Reproductive Technology market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Assisted Reproductive Technology market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global assisted reproductive technology market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global assisted reproductive technology market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report includes Merck KGaA, CooperSurgical, Inc., Irvine Scientific, Vitrolife AB, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Nidacon International AB, Laboratoire CCD, Planer PLC, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Esco Group), Nikon Corporation and others

The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is segmented as given below:

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Technology

In Vitro Fertilization Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)

Artificial Insemination Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Intracervical Insemination (ICI) Others

Surrogacy

Others

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Procedure

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non Donor

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non Donor

Embryo Banking

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



