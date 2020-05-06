Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Neonatal Ventilator Market Size, Current trends & Competitive landscape 2018 to 2028

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Neonatal Ventilator market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Neonatal Ventilator market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Neonatal Ventilator market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Neonatal Ventilator market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Essential Findings of the Report

Factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Neonatal Ventilator market over the forecast period

Competition analysis that provides intricate details related to the business prospects of leading market players

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Neonatal Ventilator market

Y-o-Y growth of each market segment

Pricing strategies of various market players in the Neonatal Ventilator market

Neonatal Ventilator Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional assessment section provides a thorough understanding of the market scenario, growth opportunities, current trends, regulatory framework, restraints and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on reach regional market.

By Application

The application analysis offers critical insights related to the consumption volume of the Neonatal Ventilator for different applications. Applications of the Neonatal Ventilator include:

By Product Type

The product adoption patterns of various products segmented in the Neonatal Ventilator market are analyzed in detail in the well-researched market study. The different products include:

NICUs to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), particularly developed for providing extreme care for neonates have witnessed an increase in the number of admissions. In United Kingdom, around 95,000 babies are born in NICUs owing to higher preterm births in the country. In addition, with the growing preterm birth statistics, the number of NICUs have also increased with higher intake capacity and enhanced patient care facilities. This is expected to auger well for the neonatal ventilator market with respect to high volume sales of the product in NICUs across various regions.

Lung Injuries Associated With Neonatal Ventilators – a Major Challenge

Neonatal ventilators used for supporting respiratory function of the infant can result in lung injuries owing to excess airway pressure, flow, tidal volume, inflammatory and infection mediators coupled with recurring closing and opening of alveoli. Lungs of neonates being smaller in size and not completely developed, their injuries can lead to critical complications such as BPD (Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia), even death owing to respiratory failure. This has challenged the use of neonatal ventilators and is expected to hinder the growth of the neonatal ventilator market.

However, addressing this challenge, manufacturers have developed techniques to reduce the occurrence of lung injuries. Continued efforts have been carried out, particularly focused on developing new technologies that include the adoption of early CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) in neonates that are at risk from neonatal RDS (Respiratory Distress Syndrome) as well as techniques to maintain adequate gas exchange to reduce lung injuries.

Important questions pertaining to the Neonatal Ventilator market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by some prominent market players in the Neonatal Ventilator market? What are the prospects of the Neonatal Ventilator market in region 1? What is the scope for innovation in the Neonatal Ventilator market? How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market? How have government policies impacted the dynamics of the Neonatal Ventilator market in various regions? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

