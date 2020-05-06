An implantable cardiac monitor is a small monitoring device, which is used to record the electrical activity of the heart. The device is embedded under the skin of the patient’s chest from where the heart’s electrical activity is recorded. The device can be activated either by adjusting the heart rate according to the range set by the physician or can be externally triggered with the push of a button.

These recordings are used by the physicians to analyze and identify an abnormal heart rhythm. The device is used to monitor patients who are at risk for myocardial infraction and atrial fibrillation. The global implantable cardiac monitors market was valued at $410.4 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $678.3 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Some of the key players of Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market:

Abbott Laboratories,Biotronik SE & Co. KG,Boston Scientific Corporation,Edwards Lifescience Corporation,General Electric Company,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,LivaNova PLC,Medtronic plc,Nihon Kohden Corporation,Phoenix Heart Center

A major factor that drives implantable cardiac monitors market is their longevity. In addition, the implantable nature does not require any admission to the hospital, and the patient can be monitored while performing the daily activities. Moreover, rise in incidence of patients suffering from atrial fibrillation, increase in prevalence of myocardial infraction, and unhealthy lifestyle are some other factors that boost the market growth.

However, availability of alternative mode of treatment and inflated cost of device hamper the market growth. Conversely, increase in awareness among patients these devices and treatment options for management of cardiac disorders provide lucrative market growth opportunities.

The global implantable cardiac monitors market is segmented based on indication, end user, and region. On the basis of indication, the market is divided into cardiac arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, and epilepsy & unexplained falls. By end user, it is classified into hospitals, cardiac centers & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Implantable Cardiac Monitors market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

