Enterprise wearables device is the technology that enables industries to provide advanced high-end user experience to their employees while performing the tasks. The wearable devices are used to access information via connected devices, automatic storage, and activity tracking, which increases the employee’s productivity and enhances its performance.

Further, an increased technological convergence, presence of internet mobility, easy access to information from an ERP system using touch, gesture, voice commands, and ambient & glanceable display drive the need for wearable devices in the enterprise. By end user, the market is segmented into manufacturing, healthcare, retail, aerospace & defense, and others. In addition, based on technology, the market is classified into the Bluetooth and Internet of Things (IoT).

Some of the key players of Enterprise Wearables Market:

Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Adidas AG, Eurotech S.p.A, Fitbit Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Misfit Inc., and Xiaomi Inc.

Rise in healthcare awareness and increase in mobile penetration drive the demand for the enterprise wearables market. Further, the benefits such as ease of use, flexibility, and convenience fuels the growth of the market. However, high cost of enterprise wearables and rise in data security and privacy concern impedes the market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for enterprise wearables in the emerging market such as China, India, and Brazil owing to increase in health and wellness provides ample of growth opportunity.

The enterprise wearable market is segmented based on product, technology, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into wrist-wear, eye wear, head wear, and others. According to the technology, the market is classified into the Bluetooth, internet of things (IoT). Based on end-user, the market is categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, retail, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Enterprise Wearables market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Enterprise Wearables Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

