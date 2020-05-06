Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Automotive Composite Market Outlook With Industry Review and Forecasts

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Automotive Composite market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Automotive Composite market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

Market Segmentation and Forecast

The global Automotive Composite Market is segmented on the basis of material, resin, application, vehicle type and region. On the basis of material, the global Automotive Composite Market is segmented into glass fiber, natural fiber, carbon fiber composite, aramid fiber and others. On the basis of resin, the global Automotive Composite Market is segmented into thermoset and thermoplastic. Key regions covered in this report on automotive composites include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Middle East & Africa, China, India, Japan and South East & Pacific.

Global Automotive Composite Market Analysis, by Region

From a regional perspective, the Automotive Composite Market in North America is projected to witness relatively fast growth rate over the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for a share of more than 18.8% in the overall market value by 2028 end. The market in Western Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of value over the forecast period. The Automotive Composite Market in Middle East and Africa is expected to reach US$ 234.9 Mn by the end of 2028 while growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Market growth in Latin America and Japan is expected to remain moderate as compared to the global average between 2018 and 2028.

