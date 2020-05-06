Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Research Report and Overview on Biologic Excipients Market, 2019-2021

A recent market study on the global Biologic Excipients market reveals that the global Biologic Excipients market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Biologic Excipients market is discussed in the presented study.

The Biologic Excipients market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Biologic Excipients market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Biologic Excipients market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Biologic Excipients market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Biologic Excipients market.

Market Segmentation, by Excipient Type

Based on excipient type, the global biologic excipients market is segmented into polymers, sugar alcohols, polysorbates, inorganic salts, amino acids, surfactants and others. Polymers excipient type segment is expected to witness relatively higher growth rates in terms of value in the global biologic excipients market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation, by End User

Based on end user, the biologic excipients market is segmented into biopharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research organizations/contract manufacturing organizations and research organizations. Currently, biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment accounts for relatively higher revenue share, followed by hospitals segment in 2017.

Key Regions

The global biologic excipients market is segmented into seven major regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market by 2018 end and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. Western Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to be the fastest growing market in terms of revenue growth in the global biologic excipients market, registering a CAGR of 3.9% and 4.2% respectively over the forecast period.

