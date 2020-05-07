High Demand for Man-portable Anti-armor Weapons amid Pandemic to Bolster Market Growth Through COVID-19 Crisis

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Man-portable Anti-armor Weapons market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Man-portable Anti-armor Weapons market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Man-portable Anti-armor Weapons market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the Man-portable Anti-armor Weapons market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Man-portable Anti-armor Weapons market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
Geographically, the market for man-portable anti-armor weapons is fragmented into five strategic regions globally as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America dominated the market for man-portable anti-armor weapons market in 2016 with an excellent market share which is estimated to witness a slow downfall over the years from 2017 to 2025. Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America are predicted to grow over the period from 2017 to 2025 at a substantial rate.
The top ten major player operating in the market for man-portable anti-armor weapons has been profiled in this report according to the strategic five regions globally. The report includes players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bharat Dynamics Limited, MBDA Missile Systems, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems Plc., Saab AB, Nammo AS, and KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA. The company descriptions includes, SWOT analysis, financial, business overview and strategies adopted in order to sustain in the industry.
The segments covered in the man-portable anti-armor weapons market are as follows:
Global Man-portable Anti-armor Weapons Market, 2017-2025: By Types
- Anti-aircraft Missiles
- Rocket Propelled Grenades
- Anti-tank Rifles
- Recoilless Rifle
Global man-portable anti-armor weapons Market, 2017-2025: By Technology
- Guided Weapons
- Unguided Weapons
Global man-portable anti-armor weapons Market, 2016-2024: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K
- Germany
- Russia
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
