Digital transformation or digitization of businesses refers to the integration of digital technology in various business processes, organizational activities, and business models. End-to-end business process optimization, increased operational efficiency, improved customer experience, and reduced costs are few of the factors driving the . The paradigm shift of enterprises from traditional channels to digital and automated channels results in multiple benefits ranging from improved efficiency to reduced cost and increased revenue opportunities. In addition to this, the rising technological advancements in cloud computing and storage technology, the power of cloud-based platforms has increased multi-fold during the past few years. Digital transformation implies new business models and engagement models with customers, stakeholders, and partners.

Competitive Landscape : North America Application Modernization Tools Market

Advanced Computer Software Group Limited

Aspire Systems

Asysco

Atos SE

Blu Age

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

FreeSoft, Inc.

Language Portability Solutions

Micro Focus

Mphasis Limited.

Currently, the US is dominating the application modernization tools market in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for application modernization tools market. The US is a technologically developed country; hence, the adoption of advanced technology and IoT is high across various sectors of the country. The country has a presence of diverse industries and is one of the world’s leading high-technology innovators, which further drives the adoption of application modernization tools in the country. Being a technologically advanced country, the US attracts a large number of companies from different sectors to set up their headquarters in the country.

NORTH AMERICA APPLICATION MODERNIZATION TOOLS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Application Modernization Tools Market by Product Type

COBOL

ADA

RPG

Assembler

PowerBuilder

Others

North America Application Modernization Tools Market by Application

Emulation

Translation

Business Rules Extraction

North America Application Modernization Tools Market by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

