The “Global Arc Welding Equipment Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the arc welding equipment industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of arc welding equipment market with detailed market segmentation by automation level, process, gas usage, end-user, and geography. The global arc welding equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading arc welding equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Arc welding is defined as a process of binding metal through melting them using electricity. As compared to other processes that generally use gas, the arc welding process uses power for generating sufficient heat to melt the metal and join it together while cooling. The process can use direct or alternating currents, as well as uses consumable or non-consumable electrodes coated in flux. Steel erection, pipeline welding, heavy equipment repair, and several major construction projects, are some of the typical applications of arc welding equipment.

Rising demand from diverse end-use industries including construction, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, and automotive, among others, is the key factor boosting the arc welding equipment market. The equipment is commonly used in the construction of gas rigs, massive offshore oil, buildings, bridges, as well as pipelines. Further, the increasing government spending on infrastructure expansion and renovation projects is resulting in propelling the arc welding equipment market. However, the growing use of friction-stir welding in the automotive industry is expected to hinder the growth of the arc welding equipment market to a certain extent.

The global arc welding equipment market is segmented into automation level, process, gas usage, and end-user. The automation level segment of arc welding equipment market is classified into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. Also, the process segment of arc welding equipment market is categorized into plasma arc welding, flux corded arc welding, shielded arc welding, electroslag arc welding, electrogas arc welding, gas metal arc welding, and others. The gas usage is segmented into oxygen, argon, helium, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and others. Moreover, based-on end-user, the arc welding equipment market is segmented into automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global arc welding equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The arc welding equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the arc welding equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the arc welding equipment market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the arc welding equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from arc welding equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for arc welding equipment in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Arc Welding Equipment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key arc welding equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Amada Miyachi, Inc.

Automation International, Inc.

Beijing ARC Xinxing Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

CEA COSTRUZIONI ELETTROMECCANICHE ANNETTONI S.P.A.

Colfax Corporation

Fronius International GmbH

KOBE STEEL, LTD.

Panasonic Corporation

SHANGHAI HUGONG ELECTRIC (GROUP) CO., LTD.

TELWIN S.p.A.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Arc Welding Equipment Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Arc Welding Equipment Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Arc Welding Equipment Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Arc Welding Equipment Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

