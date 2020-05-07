Supply Shortages Prevail During Covid-19 Outbreak, Restricting Growth of Shunt Reactor Market

Global Shunt Reactor Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Shunt Reactor market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Shunt Reactor market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Shunt Reactor market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Shunt Reactor market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Shunt Reactor market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Shunt Reactor market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Shunt Reactor Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Shunt Reactor market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Shunt Reactor market

Most recent developments in the current Shunt Reactor market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Shunt Reactor market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Shunt Reactor market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Shunt Reactor market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Shunt Reactor market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Shunt Reactor market? What is the projected value of the Shunt Reactor market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Shunt Reactor market?

Shunt Reactor Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Shunt Reactor market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Shunt Reactor market. The Shunt Reactor market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market Segmentation

By Voltage Range

Less than 200 KV

200-400 KV

Greater than 400 KV

By Product

Air-core Dry Type

Oil Immersed

By Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Rating

Fixed Shunt Reactor

Variable Shunt Reactor

By Application

Residential

Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Oil-immersed shunt reactor segment to exhibit a strong growth

The oil-immersed shunt reactor segment accounted for 64.8% share of the global shunt reactor market in 2015. This segment is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period, with increasing Y-o-Y growth of 6.7% to 8.9% from 2016 to 2026.

Three phase shunt reactor segment expected to remain dominant over the forecast period

In terms of value and volume, the three phase shunt reactor segment dominated the global shunt reactor market in 2015. The segment is estimated to account for 58.3% market value share by the end of 2016. The segment is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period, with increasing Y-o-Y growth of 6.7% to 9.1% from 2016 to 2026. Increasing number of industrial establishments and growing demand for three phase electricity in manufacturing and assembling facilities are expected to play a major role in the growth of this segment. In terms of revenue growth, the single phase shunt reactor segment is projected to expand at a significantly higher rate than that of the three phase shunt reactor segment in the global shunt reactor market over the forecast period due to expanding electricity transmission and distribution to meet the demand for residential purposes across the globe.

Global shunt reactor market to exhibit a strong growth in developing economies like China and India

From a regional perspective, North America is estimated to account for the highest market value share of 32.4% in 2016. Sales revenue of shunt reactors in APEJ and Latin America is estimated to account for second (24.9%) and third largest shares (16.7%) respectively by 2016 end. Consumption of shunt reactors in APEJ is projected to grow at a higher Y-o-Y growth rate due to expanding power generation and distribution infrastructure to meet the increasing electrical energy demand majorly from industries based in China and India.

Geographic expansion and strategic investments are some of the key strategies adopted by prominent market players in the global shunt reactor market

ABB Ltd., General Electric (ALSTOM), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Zaporozhtransformator PJSC, Nissin Electric Co. Ltd, and Hyosung Corporation are some of the leading companies operating in the global shunt reactor market. Strategic investments and acquisitions to strengthen revenue generation, geographic expansion through organic growth, and new product development and product support technologies are some of the strategies adopted by key market players to expand their market share.

