Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) (product) Production Hindered by Difficulties in Raw Material Procurement by Prominent Manufacturers amid COVID-124

The global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered

    Variable Frequency Drive Market
        Drive Type
            AC Drive
            DC Drive
            Servo Drive
        Voltage Range
            Medium Voltage
            Low Voltage
        Application Type
            Standard
            Regenerative
        End-use Application
            Pump
            Fan
            Compressor
            Conveyor
            HVAC
            Others
        End-use Industry
            Oil & Gas
            Food Processing
            Automotive
            Mining & Metals
            Pulp & Paper
            Others

Key Regions/Countries Covered

    North America
        U.S.
        Canada
    Latin America
        Argentina
        Brazil
        Mexico
        Other
    Western Europe
        Germany
        Italy
        France
        U.K.
        Spain
        Nordic
        Benelux
        Other
    Eastern Europe
        Poland
        Russia
        Other
    Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
        China
        India
        ASEAN
        Australia & New Zealand
        Other
    Middle East & Africa
        GCC
        North Africa
        South Africa
        Other
    Japan

Key Companies

    Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
    Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
    Siemens AG
    ABB Ltd.
    American Electric Technologies Inc.
    General Electric Company
    Hitachi Limited
    Honeywell International Inc.
    Rockwell Automation Inc.
    Johnson Controls Inc.
    Emerson Industrial Automation
    Toshiba International Corporation
    Schneider Electric SE

Each market player encompassed in the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market report?

  • A critical study of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
  • Learn the behavior pattern of every Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
  • Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
  • Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
  • Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market report answers the following queries:

  1. Which players hold the significant Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market share and why?
  2. What strategies are the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
  3. Why region is expected to lead the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market?
  4. What factors are negatively affecting the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market growth?
  5. What will be the value of the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market by the end of 2029?

