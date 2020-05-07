Luminaire and Lighting Control Product Witness (es) Dampening Sales as ABC End-use Industry Suffers Massive Blow Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Luminaire and Lighting Control Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Luminaire and Lighting Control Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Luminaire and Lighting Control Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Luminaire and Lighting Control Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Luminaire and Lighting Control market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Luminaire and Lighting Control market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global luminaire and lighting control market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the luminaire and lighting control market include General Electric Co., Philips Lighting N.V., General Electric, Cree,Inc, Legrand S.A., OSRAM Licht AG, Eaton Corporation, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Acuity Brands, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, and LSI Industries Inc.. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

The Luminaire and Lighting Control Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Luminaire and Lighting Control Market

By Product

Luminaire

Control

By Light

LED

Halogen

Fluorescent

HID

Others

By Technology

Wired

Wireless Wi-Fi Bluetooth ZigBee Others



By Component

Hardware LED Drivers & Ballasts Sensors Switches Dimmers Relay Units Gateways

Software Web-based Cloud-based Hybrid

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Application

Indoor Residential Commercial Industrial Others (Public and Government Buildings)

Outdoor Architectural Lighting Roadways Lighting Lighting for Public Places Others (Rail Lines and Harbors)



By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



