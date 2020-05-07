Customer premises equipment (CPE) is equipment offered by telephone or other service providers, which is located on the customer’s premises instead of on the provider’s premises. These devices include telephone handsets, Digital Subscriber Line routers, and cable TV set-top boxes, among others. Long Term Evolution (LTE) CPE is 4G wireless communications CPE. These devices are routers for mobile devices, including tablets, smartphones, netbooks, notebooks, and wireless hotspots.

The “Global LTE CPE Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the LTE CPE industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of LTE CPE market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global LTE CPE market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading LTE CPE market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the LTE CPE market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from LTE CPE market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for LTE CPE in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the LTE CPE market.

The report also includes the profiles of key LTE CPE companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ARRIS International PLC

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

AT&T

D-Link

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Netgear Inc.

Samsung Group

Verizon

ZTE Corporation

ZyXel Communications Corp.

The report analyzes factors affecting the LTE CPE market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the LTE CPE market in these regions.

