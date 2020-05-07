Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market to Register Stellar Growth as Lockdown Restrictions are Lifted after COVID-19 Subsides

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market

Recent advancements in the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market

Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation

By Region

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market in various geographies such as:

By Product Type

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

With a CAGR of 10.1%, the post-partum haemorrhage segment anticipated to lead the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market in the coming decade

The post-partum haemorrhage segment was estimated to account for more than 75% market share of the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market by the end of 2016 and is expected to gain more than 200 BPS in its market share by 2026. The post-partum haemorrhage segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period and is projected to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period. The post-partum haemorrhage segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 5 Mn in 2017 over 2016. This segment dominated the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market in terms of revenue in 2015, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the period of forecast.

Labour induction during childbirth is likely to boost the post-partum haemorrhage segment

Increasing childbirth using labour induction proves to be driving factor for the post-partum haemorrhage condition. There are certain situations – for instance, pre-eclampsia – where continuing the pregnancy is dangerous to the mother, or there are instances where women are uncomfortable, sore and tired. In such cases, labour is induced for convenience rather than medical reasons. However, labour induction increases the chances of post-partum haemorrhage. According to the World Health Organization, the rate of labour induction in developing countries is lower; but in developed countries, the rates are relatively high, which is creating a positive impact on the post-partum haemorrhage segment. Another factor which is likely to fuel the revenue growth of the post-partum haemorrhage segment is the increasing age of mothers. Older and heavier women and women who are smokers are more likely to bleed heavily after delivery. The ratio of getting pregnant after a certain age in life has increased in almost all the regions across the globe and this is creating robust development in the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market, and specifically in the post-partum haemorrhage segment. Africa’s contribution to the prevalence of post-partum haemorrhage is likely to increase due to lack of healthcare infrastructure and awareness regarding pregnancy

The post-partum haemorrhage segment is the most attractive segment by indication in the North America oxytocic pharmaceuticals market, with a market attractiveness index of 3.9 estimated during the forecast period. In the Latin America region, the post-partum haemorrhage segment is estimated to reach a market attractiveness index of 3.7 due to increasing adolescent pregnancies. A majority of these pregnancies occur in Brazil in Latin America. An increase in labour induction procedures in the region is responsible for positioning post-partum haemorrhage as the most attractive indication segment. The MEA region represents a higher prevalence of post-partum haemorrhage among all the regions owing to lack of proper nutrition to pregnant women. Africa’s contribution to the prevalence of post-partum haemorrhage in the MEA region is on the higher end, owing to a lack of healthcare infrastructure and awareness regarding pregnancy related aspects among African women. Prevalence of post-partum haemorrhage is as high as 25.7% in African countries and 8.5% in Asian countries. In China, the post-partum haemorrhage segment is anticipated to record a market attractiveness index of 3.8 during the forecast period. A large pool of population and China’s altered single child policy to two children policy may likely increase the incidence of post-partum haemorrhage.

Opportunities in the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market owing to rising instances of post-partum haemorrhage

Companies functioning in the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market can reap larger market revenue from untapped markets in Asia and Africa where the prevalence of post-partum haemorrhage is on the higher side in comparison with other regions. Imparting awareness pertaining to pregnancy among the women in these regions can help create more market opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market.

