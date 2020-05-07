The rising awareness towards softening and purification of water in industrial applications is anticipated to play a vital role in driving ion exchange resins market growth over the forecast period. Ion exchange resins have the capability to discard organic compounds, chlorine, and radioactive elements such as thorium, uranium, and lanthanum resulting in increasing application scope in food & beverage, chemical processing, power generation, wastewater treatment, mining, and electronics. Increasing the aforementioned application industries are anticipated to fuel ion exchange resins market growth over the forecast period to a greater extent.

DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

Purolite Corporation

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Thermax Limited

Ion Exchange (India) LTD.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Novasep Holding

Sunresin New Materials Co. LTD.

Suqing Group

Ion exchange resins are porous and light solids, typically prepared in the beads, form of granules, or sheets. When submerged in the solution, the resin absorbs the solution and swell. The rising population and increasing urbanization across the globe are expected to create demand for more water and food resources that are safe for consumption. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for ion exchange resin as these products are widely used in Industrial water treatment so as to discard dissolved ionic contaminants from water. Moreover, the rising demand for these resins in industries such as semiconductors, power generation, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage industry is driving the ion exchange market growth.

The reports cover key developments in the ion exchange resins market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from ion exchange resins market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for ion exchange resins in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the ion exchange resins market.

