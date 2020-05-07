The major factors that are boosting the growth of the telecom IoT market are the increasing adoption of Telco could, rising penetration of smart connected devices, and need for network bandwidth management and automation in communication operations. In addition, the evolving next-generation wireless networks and rising usage of smart technology & distributed applications are anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the telecom IoT market growth in the coming years.

Leading Telecom IoT Market Players:

Aeris Communications

AT and T Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

NTT Communications Corp.

Sprint Corporation

Swisscom AG

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Vodafone Group plc

The IoT and machine to machine technologies, along with the digital revolution, have become increasingly crucial in the telecommunication sector and are being continuously refined and enhanced. Various Telecom operators are now increasingly utilizing digital platforms that combine connectivity, mobile, analysis, security, and cloud in order to support business, which in turn facilitates better revenue opportunities for them. Some of the key applications, such as vehicle telematics, logistics tracking, industrial automation, traffic management, and others are supporting the growth of the Telecom IoT market.

The reports cover key developments in the telecom IoT market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from telecom IoT market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for telecom IoT in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the telecom IoT market.

