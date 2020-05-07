Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Contact Adhesive market.

The automotive segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the contact adhesives market during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and rising demand for specialty contact adhesives. Recent advancements in automotive industry, such as lightweight vehicles, are propelling the demand for contact adhesives. Such developments and advancements are expected to propel the growth of the contact adhesives market globally.

The neoprene segment of the contact adhesives market accounts for the largest share of the overall contact adhesives market due to its easy availability and wide acceptability in end-use industries. The solvent-based segment of the contact adhesives market is the largest formulating technology segment, in terms of both value and volume. The increasing demand for VOC-free adhesives has given rise to the use of water-based contact adhesives in mature markets such as North America and Europe.

The global Contact Adhesive market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Contact Adhesive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Contact Adhesive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Bostik

Sika

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Huntsman International

Pidilite Industries Limited

Jubilant Industries

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Neoprene

Polyurethane

Acrylic

SBC

Others

Segment by Application

Woodworking

Automotive

Construction

Leather & footwear

Others

