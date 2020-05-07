Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Coating Additives market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Coating Additives Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Coating Additives market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Coating Additives market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Coating Additives market.”

Water-borne formulations dominate the market among all the formulation types. With increasing environmental regulations, the market share of coating additives for solvent-borne system is decreasing. The demand is shifting toward the water-borne and powder-based coating additives due to stringent environmental regulations. However, solvent-borne is still being significantly used in Asia-Pacific and South America though its use has drastically reduced in Europe and North America.

Architecture is the major application of coating additives. The growing commercial and residential construction in Asia-Pacific is driving the demand for coating additives for better protection of buildings. In addition, the growing automotive sector in regions such as Asia-Pacific and South America is catalyzing the demand for high-performance coating additives.

The global Coating Additives market is valued at 6350 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9820 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Coating Additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coating Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Arkema SA

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

BYK-Chemie GmbH

The DOW Chemical Company

Elementis PLC

Evonik Industries AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylics

Fluoropolymers

Urethanes

Metallic Additive

Others (epoxy, polyalkyds, and amines)

Segment by Application

Architectural

Automotive

Industrial

Wood & Furniture

Others (marine, aviation, paper and so on)

