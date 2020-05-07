Escalating Demand for Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Amid COVID-19 to Record Sharp Growth through Pandemic

Analysis of the Global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market
The recent market study suggests that the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.
The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- Product development and innovations relevant to the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market
- Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment
- Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape
- Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market
- Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market
Segmentation Analysis of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market
The Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.
The Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market report evaluates how the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services is being utilized by various end-users.
By Region
The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market in different regions including:
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global industrial cyber security market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the industrial cyber security market are Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Maverick Technologies among others.
The industrial cyber security market has been segmented as follows:
Global Industrial Cyber Security Market
By Component
- Hardware Solutions
- Routers
- Gateways
- Ethernet Switches
- Other Networking Devices
- Software Solutions
- Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS)
- Firewall
- Backup And Recovery
- Antivirus/Malware
- Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)Encryption
- Virtualization Security
- Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
- Identity and Access Management (IAM)
- Unified Threat Management (UTM)
- Application Whitelisting
- Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
- Others (Patch Update Management, Database Activity Monitoring (DAM))
- Services
- Maintenance & Integration
- Consulting & Training
- Assessments and Audits
- Managed Services
- Risk Management Services
By Security Layer
- Network security
- End-point security
- Cloud security
- Application security
- Others (database security and web security)
By End Use Industry
- Process Industries
- Oil and Gas
- Chemical
- Food and Beverages
- Pulp and Paper
- Pharmaceutical
- Energy and Power
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Discrete Industries
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Electronics and Electrical
- Medical Devices
- Metal and Mining
- FMCG
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Questions Related to the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market Catered to in the Report:
- Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size?
- Who are the most-established players in the global Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market landscape?
- What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market?
- What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?
