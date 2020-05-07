Drugs of Abuse Testing Market to Slip Due to Delays in Production Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Drugs of Abuse Testing market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Drugs of Abuse Testing market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Drugs of Abuse Testing market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Drugs of Abuse Testing market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Drugs of Abuse Testing market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Drugs of Abuse Testing market during the assessment period.

Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Drugs of Abuse Testing market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Drugs of Abuse Testing market. The Drugs of Abuse Testing market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

manufacturers of drug abuse testing are focussing on creating awareness among people and drug store owners regarding the effects of drug abuse and importance of drug screening. Companies are also providing training on the identification of potential drug and alcohol abusers as well as on the use of drug abuse tests to law enforcement agencies.

Governments as well as companies to focus more on the implementation of prevention strategies for drug abuse

Drug abuse is currently creating a very huge impact on the global population. People with prolonged drug or alcohol abuse start suffering from chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Such diseases prevailing among the people also impacts the economy and turns out to be a burden on the government. This has in turn made governments across the world to focus more on prevention and early intervention strategies for drug abuse. This has exceptionally driven the global drugs of abuse testing market. Owing to reduced productivity of individuals using illicit drugs, several employers are also emphasizing on protecting their workforce from drug abuse by conducting regular drugs of abuse tests as individuals using illicit drugs are more likely to change jobs, be less productive, be absent frequently and are more likely to get involved in workplace accidents. Owing to these factors, the demand for drugs of abuse testing from both private and public sector companies is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

