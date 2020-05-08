The “Global Document Capture Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the document capture software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of document capture software market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment, enterprise size, verticals. The global document capture software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading document capture software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the document capture software market.

Rising demand for software as a service (SaaS) based document capture software that facilitates pay-per-use, and has user-friendly interface is an important factor driving growth of the global document capture software market. Furthermore, growing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT), and rising adoption of cloud-based software are other factors projected to boost growth of the market over the forecast period. However, concerns related to data security during data sharing is limiting growth of the market.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

ABBYY Software

2. Artsyl Technologies, Inc

3. Canon, Inc.

4. CAPSYS Technologies, Inc.

5. EDAC Systems, Inc.

6. Ephesoft Inc.

7. Hyland Software Inc.

8. Knowledge Lake Inc.

9. Oracle Corp.

10. Xerox Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global document capture software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The document capture software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting document capture software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Document capture software market in these regions.

