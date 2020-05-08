Business Market Insights is a New Cloud-Based Market Research Platform with Fast and Easy Free Access which has announced has new Report on “Australia A2P SMS Market” which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

Australia is among the wealthiest countries present in the APAC region and is still focusing on economic expansion. Australia is a significant market for MNCs; a stable political and business environment; a well-educated, skilled, and multi-lingual workforce; with a competitive market. These factors offer the right environment, which allows several MNCs to drive technology and innovation. The power of SMS to spread awareness and social welfare is being used to a great extent. In Australia, mobile commerce is changing the traditional methods of purchasing items and daily financial transactions. A2P SMS is finding a huge application for authentication and promotional campaigning purposes, thus, bolstering the A2P SMS market in the country. Increasing demand, growing business models, changing customer lifestyle, and high adoption rate of mobile are the major factors supporting the enhancement individual investments on mobile applications. The ubiquitous nature of SMS guarantees the frequent and quick reach out to customers who are staying in the far-off places, which has encouraged marketers to opt for this communication channel. The sturdy inclination towards SMS for marketing and other associated activities has been proved effective and subsequently been implemented by various industry verticals.

Growing adoptions of A2P SMS is resulting in the growth of revenues generated by A2P SMS compared to P2P SMS. The significance of promotional and marketing campaigns has cheered marketers to find different communication channels for businesses and therefore, A2P SMS has become one of the primary revenue sources with high adoption rates. These factor is upsurge the growth of the revenue size of Australia A2P SMS market. This as a result has positively impacted .

Australia A2P SMS Market Insights

Ubiquitous Nature of The SMS Resulting in Direct Reach to The End Customer

The evolution of smartphones coupled with the emergence of Over-The-Top (OTT) messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Hike have reduced the usage of conventional message system. The revenues earned by the Mobile Network Operator (MNO) companies through the traditional messaging platform termed as Peer-to-Peer (P2P) messaging has witnessed a sharp downfall and as of today, is almost on the verge of getting diminished. Although, the P2P messaging market has fallen down sharply, the market for Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS has experienced parallel rise in the last few years in Australia. The ubiquity offered through SMS service and its capability to reach the last mile customer is today being utilized by the marketing companies and many other organizations to ensure maximum customer reach resulting in the unprecedented growth of this market. Thus, drive the Australia A2P SMS market.

Creation of Business-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform by A2P Messaging Vendors

Specialized A2P SMS companies have the capacities to bring the technology and the business model to operators in a partnership that enables operators to deploy an A2P SMS platform with no CAPEX or OPEX and soon start enjoying the benefits of A2P SMS. In this arrangement, the platform provider takes care not only of the technology but integration and platform maintenance and customer support. Despite the opportunities presented to them, operators sometimes aren’t capable to take advantage of A2P SMS. Therfore, creating huge opportunity for the Australia A2P SMS market in the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Some of the market initiatives were observed to be most adopted strategy in the A2P SMS market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: Infobip announced its partnership with AmBank, to launch lBizM.A.T.E (Multi-partner, Actionable, and Technologically Efficient Solutions) together with 16 other partners.

2018: Twilio expanded its presence in Australia and selected Richard Watson as a regional country director in Australia. The Australian office aims to develop jobs in sales, customer experience, and service & support in Melbourne and Sydney..

2016: Twilio Inc. partnered with T-Mobile by launching a wireless bandwidth platform with the help of T-Mobile. Twilio Programmable Wireless, the new platform will enable developers to have the flexibility to create the applications around cellular data without relying on Bluetooth, short range networks and Wi-Fi.

