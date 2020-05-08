Every year, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) lead to 17.9 million human fatalities, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). With so many components, the heart is itself a complex organ to manage medically, with each component having its own set of diseases and disorders. It could be an electrical problem (malfunctioning of the sinoatrial or atrioventricular node in the cardiac pacemaker), clogging of the coronary arteries with plaque, valve destruction, inflammation of the chambers or cardiac muscle, myopathy (muscle death), infection or a structural defect, such as the arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC).

Valve replacement surgeries can be done the open way or minimally invasive way. Of these, minimally invasive surgeries (MISs) are performed in higher numbers than open procedures, as they account for significantly smaller incisions, lower blood loss and pain, and shorter hospital stays. Further, with patients becoming more conscious about their appearance, the nasty scars caused by open surgeries are putting these procedures out of preference around the world. There are two MIS approaches to aortic valve replacement — transfemoral and transapical — of which the former is preferred due to the larger diameter of the femoral artery, which makes threading the catheter easier.

Globally, Europe has been the largest aortic valve market till now, as aortic valve stenosis accounts for a high prevalence rate in regional nations. Additionally, new products and surgical technologies are getting approvals from regulatory authorities, which are revolutionizing cardiothoracic and vascular surgery in the continent. Even in the coming years, the procurement of aortic valves by healthcare centers will increase the fastest here, with the rapid improvements in the medical infrastructure.

Hence, as the prevalence of valvular heart disease increases across the world, so will the demand for artificial aortic valves.

