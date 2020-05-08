The preference for radial artery access for interventional operations is steadily rising around the world. The numerous advantages of this approach in transarterial chemoembolization, in cancer treatment, are fuelling the surge in the preference for transradial access devices. Moreover, the suitability of the procedure for a wide range of patients, such as morbidly obese patients, those suffering from severe peripheral vascular diseases, elderly (especially women), and those on oral anticoagulation medicines, and thus, at an extremely high risk of vascular access site bleeding, makes these devices highly sought-after.

These devices are used in various procedures in the healthcare industry, such as drug administration, blood transfusion, diagnostics and testing, and fluid and nutrition administration. Amongst these, the demand for these devices was the highest for the drug administration application in 2017, mainly due to the wide-scale utilization of vascular-access devices for medication and treatment of cancer and several infections. As per the World Health Organization, 18.1 million people were diagnosed with the disease in 2018, and 9.6 million succumbed to it that year.

The transradial access devices market is currently witnessing the rising number of collaborations of manufacturing companies with medical device preprocessing firms, shifting focus toward the development of robotic-assisted catheter systems, and increasing activities of the prominent companies in developing countries. In addition to this, the major companies are also launching innovative products in order to better serve customers and the medical cause. For instance, Teleflex Incorporated received the 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in 2017 for its Spectre Guidewire and Twin-Pass Torque Dual Access Catheter.

Therefore, it can be concluded that the demand for transradial access devices is set to skyrocket in the coming years, owing to the numerous advantages offered by them over snaking a catheter or tubing through the femoral vein in the thigh.

