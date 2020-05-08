Favorable Prospects for Plasticizers Market as Demand Continues Rising During Covid-19 Pandemic

Analysis of the Global Plasticizers Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Plasticizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Plasticizers market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Plasticizers market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market: Segmentation

Plasticizers can be divided on the basis of products as: phthalates, non-phthalates, aliphates, polymeric, and others. Based on application type, the plasticizers market has been segmented wires & cables, floor walls & coverings, consumer goods, films & sheets, and applications. The report comprises detailed analysis of all the segments in the regional and global markets and forecast based on current and future trends in the industry in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).

In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for Plasticizers in each application segment type has been analyzed and forecast for a period of eight years.

Companies Mentioned in this Report

The report also comprises profiles of leading companies in the plasticizers market. These include BASF SE, ExxonMobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, LG Chem Ltd., Arkema Inc., Ferro Corporation, UPC Technology Corp., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., and Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd. Various attributes of these companies, such as company overview, business strategies, and recent developments form the core of the company profiles section.

This report segments the global plasticizers market as follows:

By Product

Phthalates

Non-phthalates

Aliphates

Polymeric

Others

By Application

Wires & Cables

Floor Walls & Coverings

Consumer Goods

Films & Sheets

Other Applications

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Italy Spain France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan & Korea India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Questions Related to the Plasticizers Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Plasticizers market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Plasticizers market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

