The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Food Coating Market globally. This report on ‘Food Coating Market provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Emerging Players In This report:

Bowman Ingredients

Cargill, Incorporated

Dohler GmbH

Ingredion Incorporated

JBT Corporation

Kerry Inc.

Newly Weds Foods

PGP International, Inc.

SensoryEffects (Balchem Corporation)

Tate & Lyle PLC

Food coating is applied in order to render food more palatable by improving texture, taste, and appearance of the product. These coatings can be particulate or liquid and can serve important purposes like adding functional benefits such as increased crispness, moisture barriers, improved structure, and addition of anti-oxidants and vitamins. Food coatings also enhance the durability of food products besides improving their chewability. The coating must be cooled, dried, crystallized or heat-set for adequate adhesion. Slight changes in external conditions or ingredients greatly affect the quality and stability of the coating. These steps are critical in determining the stability and functionality of the food coating.

The food coating market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for processed foods in meat, bakery and confectionery products. Moreover, increasing demands for health and convenience foods coupled with improved focus on production efficiency and quality of food products further propel food coating market growth. However, rising production costs due to fluctuating food coating ingredient prices and shift towards fresh food products hamper the growth of the food coating market. Nonetheless, with innovations in food coating technology, the food coating market is likely to witness growth opportunity during the forecast period.

The global food coating market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and mode of operation. Based on type, the market is segmented as fats & oils, cocoa & chocolates, spices, flours, starches, syrups & sugar, salts, hydrocolloids, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as confectioneries, RTE cereals, dairy products, bakery products, nutritional bars & snacks, meat & poultry products, fruits & vegetables, and others. By mode of operation, the market is segmented as automatic and semi-automatic.

